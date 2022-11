CHAPEL HILL – Top-ranked North Carolina started its season with a victory Monday night, as the Tar Heels secured a 69-56 victory over UNC-Wilmington at the Smith Center.

UNC never led by more than 16 points and by only nine points with 1:40 remaining.

Caleb Love and RJ Davis led Carolina with 17 points each, and Armando Bacot added 16 points and nine rebounds.