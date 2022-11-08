CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina continues preparation for its trip to Wake Forest on Saturday, and Tuesday evening two defensive Tar Heels met with the media to discuss their units, themselves, and the Demon Deacons. UNC (8-1 overall, 5-0 ACC) is at No. 15 in the latest CFP rankings released Tuesday evening, and it looks to extending its five-game win streak to six, which would also clinch the Coastal Division title and spot in the ACC championship game. Below are interviews with safety Cam Kelly and end/jack Kaimon Rucker along with some notes and pulled quotes:

Cam Kelly, Sr. Safety

*UNC Coach Mack Brown and defensive coordinator Gene Chizik spoke Monday about how the defense has improved and some elements of it are coming together. Kelly pin-pointed an aspect of the unit that has absolutely improved and he says is getting better. “Finishing the game is a great thing for us,” Kelly said. “We finish a game a lot better than we start. We shouldn’t wait for something to go bad before we do good.” *Slow starts defensively have been a theme this season, and was again the case in the 31-28 win at Virginia last weekend. Kelly explains what the key is to getting off to better starts in games. “I’d say mentality, just the will to do it is what you’re willing to do,” Kelly said. “What you put in before the game, and that goes from film to nutrition to anything.” *Junior CB Storm Duck’s game has clearly taken a big step forward in the last two games. Brown and Chizik have lauded him for his play, with Brown saying Duck doesn’t carry a mental block from the injuries onto the field anymore. Kelly has seen much of the same from Duck, and is thrilled to see his game returning to pre-injury form. “People don’t understand there’s a mental block with injuries,” Kelly said. “And Duck’s done a great job of flipping that switch. Once you see Duck now, he’s playing free, he’s playing fun; he’s having fun out there. He’s not really worried anything that was pre-existing like the injury.” *Sam Hartman is an outstanding college quarterback and is regarded a future pro by many in the business, but he has struggled the last two weeks, which is one huge reason the Demon Deacons have lost two straight. Hartman’s numbers in those games: 49-for-83 (59 percent), three TDs, and six INTs. Plus, the Deacs allowed a combined 11 sacks in the two games. Kelly explains what he has seen on film that Louisville and NC State did to Hartman and Wake’s offense. “State definitely sent a lot of blitzes and pressured them a lot which sped up his progression,” Kelly said. “And Louisville did a great job covering and taking advantage of the swing of the game.”

Kaimon Rucker, Jr. DL/Jack