Below are interviews with offensive tackle Asim Richards and running back Elijah Green along with some notes and pulled quotes:

UNC (8-1 overall, 5-0 ACC) is at No. 15 in the latest CFP rankings released Tuesday evening, and it looks to extending its five-game win streak to six, which would also clinch the Coastal Division title and spot in the ACC championship game.

CHAPEL HILL – North Carolina continues preparation for its trip to Wake Forest on Saturday, and Tuesday evening two offensive Tar Heels met with the media to discuss their units, themselves, and the Demon Deacons.

*Perhaps the best part about Drake Maye’s field-reversing five-yard touchdown run, in which he may have actually traveled more than 40 yards to achieve, was seeing mammoth offensive tackle Asim Richards essentially directing traffic out there.

Here is how Maye described the play following UNC’s 31-28 win at Virginia on Saturday:

“It was like playing in the backyard, a little league play. I had a little roll-out, a two-man route with J.J. (Jones) leaking from the backside. They had a lot of guys over there; they had like six or seven guys playing coverage. So, instead of throwing it out of the end zone, I looked at a pretty open backside, and I had a wall of the linemen there blocking, so I just tried to use my little bit of speed that I could and made it into the end zone.”

The wall was really Richards, standing on the opposite end from where the play originally went. He was all alone, almost as if he was lost for a moment, but once he saw Maye reverse his field, Richards waved his arms directing the quarterback to run his way and behind him. There, Richards would take care of his guy.

“It was a crazy play because he first ran to the right, and he had the ball holding it and holding it, and I see everybody flow over there and I’m like, ‘okay, I think he’s going to run it back.’ And that’s what he did,” Richards explained.

“So, he did, he ran it back. I wasn’t sure if he was going to throw it or not, so I didn’t really want to go downfield too much, so I was telling him, ‘Come back here this way.’ He came back, scored it… and it was a great way to get our first touchdown of the day.”

*The image of Richards all alone like that was truly rare to witness as much as it was for him to be in the midst of it.

“Usually, when you don’t hit anybody, you’re in the wrong…,” Richards said, smiling. “It was a little weird, but it all ended up working out.”

*Richards has had an outstanding season with his pass blocking. The numbers tell the story: 409 pass blocking snaps, five pressures allowed, just one hit on the quarterback, and no sacks.

“Just being more aggressive with my pass blocking,” Richards said has been the difference for him this season with his pass protection. “Last year, I was a little more tentative, more passive with my pass blocking, instead of really looking to attack the defender and not letting him start your charge.

“It’s just the mindset; my mindset really took a change this year and I have more confidence in myself.”