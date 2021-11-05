UNC Basketball Locker Room Report

CHAPEL HILL – Three North Carolina players met with the media following the Tar Heels’ 83-55 victory over Elizabeth City State in an exhibition game Friday night at the Smith Center.

UNC led 43-32 at halftime before using a 15-0 run to pull away and cruise to the win. Five Heels scored in double figures, led by Dawson Garcia with 17 points, followed by Brady with 16 points and Armando Bacot also with 16. RJ Davis added 12 and Caleb Love finished with 10.

In all, five Tar Heels scored in double figures, they outrebounded ECSU, 49-28, including 18-10 on the offensive glass. UNC also assisted on 18 of 25 made field goals on the night.

Here is what Garcia, Bacot, and Love had to say: