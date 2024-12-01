UNC Commits' Results: Week 15

Advertisement

Five UNC pledges were in action over the weekend, and four punched their ticket to the next round of the state playoffs. Here's this week's commit results for the UNC commits in the 2025 and 2026 class:

Class of 2025

Austin Alexander - Cooper HS (KY) improved to 14-0 on the season and advanced to the fifth round of the KHSAA playoffs with a 61-23 win over Highlands HS (KY).

Bryce Baker - Baker and East Forsyth HS (NC) remained undefeated by defeating Mooresville HS (NC), 35-30, in the third round of the NCHSAA Playoffs. STATS: Baker connected on 14 of his 20 pass attempts for 168 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He also rushed for a touchdown on six carries.

Evan Haynes - Fellowship Christian School (GA) extended its winning streak to eight games on Friday, doubling up Wesleyan (GA), 28-14, in the third round of the GHSA Playoffs.

Demon June Jr. - Jacksonville HS (NC) moved onto the fourth round of the NCHSAA Playoffs with a 28-14 victory over Cape Fear HS (NC). STATS: June rushed for 84 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. Story from The Daily News