UNC Commits Results - Week 2
The 2021 fall football season continued this weekend for several North Carolina commits. The season hasn't yet started in the state of Illinois.
Here are the following results and stats from games involving Tar Heel commits of the class of 2022 and 2023:
CLASS OF 2022
AUGUST 27
MARCUS ALLEN - Walton HS (GA) (2-0) defeated Pope HS (GA) 34-7
STORY: Walton-Pope
Leesville Road HS (NC) (2-0) defeated Panther Creek HS (NC) 45-0
STATS: 3 tackles and 1 tackle for loss; 1 reception for 5 yards
STORY: Leesville Road-Panther Creek
TWEET: Atkinson
RANDY "DUECE" CALDWELL - Mauldin HS (SC) (1-0) defeated Spartanburg HS (SC) - 14-9
STATS: 44-yard touchdown reception
STORY: Mauldin-Spartanburg
HUDL: Highlights
TWEET: Caldwell
TYCHAUN CHAPMAN - Landstown HS (VA) (0-1) lost to Salem HS (VA) 0-13
STORY: Landstown-Salem
SEBASTIAN CHEEKS - did not play
TREVYON GREEN - Life Christian Academy (VA) (3-0) defeated Varsity Opponent 26-20
OMARION HAMPTON - Cleveland HS (NC) (2-0) defeated JH Rose HS (NC) 55-14
STATS: 9 carries for 178 yards with 3 TDs and 1 reception for 20 yards
STORY: Cleveland-JH Rose
TWEET - Hampton
MALAKI HAMRICK - Shelby HS (NC) (2-0) defeated AC Reynolds HS (NC) 15-12
STATS: 11 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and 1 sack
STORY: Shelby-AC Reynolds
CONNER HARRELL - Thompson HS (AL) (2-0) defeated Sparkman HS (AL) 55-0
STATS: He completed 15 of 20 passes for 270 yards with 6 TDs
STORY: Thompson-Sparkman
TWEET: Harrell
TAYON HOLLOWAY - Green Run HS (VA) (2-0) defeated Tallwood HS (VA) 56-7
STATS: Returned a punt 72-yards for a TD
STORY: Green Run-Tallwood
TWEET: Holloway
BRYSON JENNINGS - did not play
JUSTIN KANYUK - Bethlehem Catholic HS (PA) lost to Northampton HS (PA) 14-17
TRAVIS SHAW - Grimsley HS (NC) (2-0) defeated Reagan HS (NC) 21-19
Did not play - rehab from injury suffered in spring 2021 season
STORY: Grimsley-Reagan
CLASS OF 2023
AUGUST 27
TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (2-0) defeated Mooresville HS (NC) 48-9