{{ timeAgo('2021-08-28 20:45:06 -0500') }} football Edit

UNC Commits Results - Week 2

Conner Harrell
Conner Harrell (Rivals.com)
Deana King • TarHeelIllustrated
TarHeelIllustrated.com
@NCPreps
King is Publisher of NCPreps.com, the NC high school site for Rivals.com/YahooSports. She is also a football and basketball Recruiting Analyst for Tar Heel Illustrated (UNC Rivals).

The 2021 fall football season continued this weekend for several North Carolina commits. The season hasn't yet started in the state of Illinois.

Here are the following results and stats from games involving Tar Heel commits of the class of 2022 and 2023:

CLASS OF 2022

AUGUST 27

MARCUS ALLEN - Walton HS (GA) (2-0) defeated Pope HS (GA) 34-7

STORY: Walton-Pope


BEAU ATKINSON

Leesville Road HS (NC) (2-0) defeated Panther Creek HS (NC) 45-0

STATS: 3 tackles and 1 tackle for loss; 1 reception for 5 yards

STORY: Leesville Road-Panther Creek

TWEET: Atkinson


RANDY "DUECE" CALDWELL - Mauldin HS (SC) (1-0) defeated Spartanburg HS (SC) - 14-9

STATS: 44-yard touchdown reception

STORY: Mauldin-Spartanburg

HUDL: Highlights

TWEET: Caldwell


TYCHAUN CHAPMAN - Landstown HS (VA) (0-1) lost to Salem HS (VA) 0-13

STORY: Landstown-Salem


SEBASTIAN CHEEKS - did not play


TREVYON GREEN - Life Christian Academy (VA) (3-0) defeated Varsity Opponent 26-20


OMARION HAMPTON - Cleveland HS (NC) (2-0) defeated JH Rose HS (NC) 55-14

STATS: 9 carries for 178 yards with 3 TDs and 1 reception for 20 yards

STORY: Cleveland-JH Rose

TWEET - Hampton


MALAKI HAMRICK - Shelby HS (NC) (2-0) defeated AC Reynolds HS (NC) 15-12

STATS: 11 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and 1 sack

STORY: Shelby-AC Reynolds


CONNER HARRELL - Thompson HS (AL) (2-0) defeated Sparkman HS (AL) 55-0

STATS: He completed 15 of 20 passes for 270 yards with 6 TDs

STORY: Thompson-Sparkman

TWEET: Harrell


TAYON HOLLOWAY - Green Run HS (VA) (2-0) defeated Tallwood HS (VA) 56-7

STATS: Returned a punt 72-yards for a TD

STORY: Green Run-Tallwood

TWEET: Holloway


BRYSON JENNINGS - did not play


JUSTIN KANYUK - Bethlehem Catholic HS (PA) lost to Northampton HS (PA) 14-17


TRAVIS SHAW - Grimsley HS (NC) (2-0) defeated Reagan HS (NC) 21-19

Did not play - rehab from injury suffered in spring 2021 season

STORY: Grimsley-Reagan



Hough HS Tad Hudson
Hough HS Tad Hudson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

CLASS OF 2023

AUGUST 27

TAD HUDSON - Hough HS (NC) (2-0) defeated Mooresville HS (NC) 48-9

