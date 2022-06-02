UNC In Matas Buzelis' Top 5
**************************************************************************************
Subscribe to THI for one year at just $8.33 per month and get access to everything we do. We are all over football & basketball recruiting & we go where the Tar Heels go.
Also, while prices are skyrocketing everywhere, WE HAVE NOT INCREASED OUR RATES in nearly a decade!.
And Remember, for just $8.33 a month, YOU CAN BE AN INSIDER, TOO!!!
***************************************************************************************
Matas Buzelis, the No. 6 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2023, released his final four schools plus the G-League as options Thursday afternoon, and it includes North Carolina. The other three schools are Wake Forest, Kentucky, and Florida State.
At close to 6-foot-9 and around 175 pounds, Buzelis attends Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, NH. THI was in Louisville over the weekend at the EYBL event at the Kentucky Expo Center, and spoke with Buzelis after watching him play.
Buzelis sees himself as capable of handling multiple roles on a college team, as his skills are wide ranging.
"The way I play, I can do everything; pass, shoot, dribble, all of that,” he told THI. “I think I would fit anywhere. Whichever place will be like family to me that is where I will go.”
UNC currently has two players committed in the class of 2023. Simeon Wilcher, the No. 10 overall prospect in the class, announced for the Tar Heels last October, and G.G. Jackson, the top player in the class, picked Carolina in late April.
Both future Tar Heels have told THI they are in pursuit of adding Buzelis to their class. Buzelis confirmed the pair has been recruiting him hard to Hubert Davis’ program.
"Yeah, I would say that, " he said. "I talk to G.G. like maybe twice a week. We talk on FaceTime, and he just says they want me over there."
Buzelis also said he is looking to schedule a visit to UNC, and also doesn’t have a timeline when he wants to make a decision.
Note: Here is the full interview we condicted with Buzelis this past weekend.