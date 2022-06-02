UNC In Matas Buzelis' Top 5

Matas Buzelis, the No. 6 overall prospect nationally in the class of 2023, released his final four schools plus the G-League as options Thursday afternoon, and it includes North Carolina. The other three schools are Wake Forest, Kentucky, and Florida State.

At close to 6-foot-9 and around 175 pounds, Buzelis attends Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, NH. THI was in Louisville over the weekend at the EYBL event at the Kentucky Expo Center, and spoke with Buzelis after watching him play.

Buzelis sees himself as capable of handling multiple roles on a college team, as his skills are wide ranging.

"The way I play, I can do everything; pass, shoot, dribble, all of that,” he told THI. “I think I would fit anywhere. Whichever place will be like family to me that is where I will go.”