TarHeelIllustrated - UNC Offers 4-Star Class Of 2022 PG Nick Smith

North Carolina has offered class of 2022 point guard Nick Smith, he announced Tuesday afternoon on Twitter.

Smith, who is 6-foot-4 and 170 pounds, attends Sylvan Hills High School in Sherwood, AR. Among his other offers are from Auburn, Arkansas, Alabama, Baylor, Texas, and many others. Kansas has been involved but hasn’t yet offered.

Smith is the No. 29 overall prospect nationally in the class.

In David Sisk’s Roy’s Wish List piece last week, he included Smith and wrote the following: