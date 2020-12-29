TarHeelIllustrated - UNC Offers 4-Star Class Of 2022 PG Nick Smith

UNC Offers 4-Star Class Of 2022 PG Nick Smith
North Carolina has offered class of 2022 point guard Nick Smith, he announced Tuesday afternoon on Twitter.
Smith, who is 6-foot-4 and 170 pounds, attends Sylvan Hills High School in Sherwood, AR. Among his other offers are from Auburn, Arkansas, Alabama, Baylor, Texas, and many others. Kansas has been involved but hasn’t yet offered.
Smith is the No. 29 overall prospect nationally in the class.
In David Sisk’s Roy’s Wish List piece last week, he included Smith and wrote the following:
“Smith speaks weekly with Steve Robinson. The two have already built a tight enough relationship that Smith says they have in-depth conversations and he trusts the Carolina assistant coach according to what he told Tar Heel Illustrated.
Smith is also a member of the Bradley Beal Elite EYBL program. This is the same one that Caleb Love played for as well. Snith says that the two are "close" and they still text and call often.”
Smith is the seventh offer for the class of 2022 handed out by Roy Williams and his staff.
Blessed to receive an offer from North Carolina ! #gotarheels pic.twitter.com/f2seUurHLu— Nick Smith Jr (@ntsmith1402) December 29, 2020