UNC Opponents' Snapshot: North Carolina State

North Carolina and NC State haven’t met very often on the football field when both teams are ranked, both that could happen the day after Thanksgiving, and what a scene Carter-Finley Stadium might offer that afternoon.

The Tar Heels close out the regular season by traveling to State in what could be an incredibly important game for Mack Brown’s team as well as something significant to the Wolfpack, too.

For starters, the Pack at the very least would try to play the role as season-spoiler to the Tar Heels, and perhaps State could be playing for its own ranking and bowl positioning. Of Carolina’s toughest games this season, this clash should be near the top.

State has a slew of noteworthy players back and is one of the teams to watch in the ACC that could very well perform above expectations, and the media expects Dave Doeren’s team to finish second in the Atlantic Division and play in a decent bowl.

This is always a big game but could be even more so this time around. Here is our look at NC State.