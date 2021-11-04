What Two Heels Have Best Chance At 1st-Team All-ACC?
*************************************************************************************
THI Special Promo: 30 Days FREE - offer good through Nov. 9 so act now!
Come try out THI for FREE for 30 days NOW! Promo cide HUBERT21
******************************************************************************************
North Carolina opens its basketball season next Tuesday, as Loyola (MD) visits the Smith Center, so we continue diving into the Tar Heels by rolling out more staff predictions.
Here, we asked some of our staffers what two Tar Heels have the best chance at making first-team All-ACC. Here are our responses:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news