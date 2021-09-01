With Sept. 1 Here, UNC Active Reaching Out To 2023 Prospects

Wednesday was a big day for a bunch of high school football players in the class of 2023, because it meant schools could show them “some love” and call them on the phone and send them texts.

NCAA rules allowed coaches to call prospects on Sept. 1 of their junior years, and North Carolina’s staff was certainly busy.

Schools create graphics for the kids and some of them get phone calls. Being the opening week of the college football season, some kids may have to wait a while for calls from certain programs. But getting the graphics shows considerable interest, especially from UNC, which doesn’t cast a very wide recruiting net.

Much of the activity actually began just after midnight. Carolina, for example, send out graphics to some kids, which sparked some serious excitement.