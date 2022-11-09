It's official. Zayden High is the newest North Carolina Tar Heel. The 6-foot-10 senior put his name on the dotted line during a signing ceremony at the main gymnasium at AZ Compass Prep in Chandler, AZ. The event was an impressive one to say the least. High was joined by five other teammates this morning who signed with Divison I Basketball programs: Marquis Cook, Oregon; Trent Pierce, Missouri; Rayvon Griffith, Cincinnati; Vince Delano, Portland, and Jordan Ross, St. Mary's. High wasted no time in making things official with the Tar Heels. The November Early Signing Period begins today and runs exactly one week through the 16th. North Carolina has one other current commit in the 2023 class. Simeon Wilcher, a 5-star guard out of Roselle Catholic in New Jersey, will sign next Monday. The combination of High and Wilcher puts the Tar Heels in as the No. 21 class nationally according to Rivals. This is the second recruiting haul in the Hubert Davis era. His first was ranked No. 12 in 2022 by Rivals. Once Wilcher signs next week, Davis will have inked six players in two classes. High ranks in the middle of the pack when it comes to the Rivals' rankings. Wilcher would be the highest rated player at No. 14 (2023), followed by No. 36 Seth Trimble (2022), No. 46 High (2023), No. 52 Jalen Washington (2022), No. 84 Tyler Nickel (2022), and Will Shaver at No. 114. He was originally in the 2022 class, but reclassified to 2021, and enrolled at UNC last winter.

High brings a unique package to Chapel Hill. Standing at 6-foot-10, High can play both the four and five. He has the reputation of a standout perimeter shooter, but there is more to his game than that. High has good court vision, and is an excellent passer for a young man his size. High can also play inside the three-point line. He can finish in the paint, and he is also an excellent rebounder. High could actually be called a rugged player despite his description as a stretch big. His head coach, Ed Gibson of Compass Prep, painted a similar picture of High in a recent interview with Tar Heel Illustrated. "I think the biggest thing is his versatility," Gibson told THI. "Him being able to score around the rim on the block, and post up and face up, but also his ability which a lot of people already knew to stretch the floor, and shoot the ball from the perimeter. For us Zayden is able to switch it up a lot more. He rebounds at a high level. He is the ultimate teammate, great effort, runs the floor, defends at a high level. "To be honest with you, he does a whole lot that people don't give him effort for. He's a great passer. He's probably one of the most unselfish players on our team at times. He don't cry about shooting, and getting shots, and stuff like that. I think that is some of the stuff that makes him a winner, and some of the things that are going to allow him to have more success at the next level." Compass Prep began their season last week, and High did his part on what is obviously a tremendous roster. He posted a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds in the season opening win over Skyline Prep.

High during his official visit to North Carolina (https://youtube.com)