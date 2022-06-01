THI Podcast: 2023 Commit G.G. Jackson Scouting Report

**************************************************************************************

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Director of Basketball Recruiting and analyst David Sisk discuss North Carolina class of 2023 commit G.G. Jackson, breaking down his game while looking ahead.

Jackson, who is 6-foot-9, 200 pounds, and hails from Columbia, SC, committed to UNC in April. He is the No. 1 overall prospect nationally in his class, and is the second member of the class to commit to Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels. Simeon Wilcher, a point guard rated No. 10 overall in the class, committed to Carolina last October.

Sisk is a longtime college, AAU, and high school coach, and Turner was in Greensboro two weeks ago and watched Jackson in person. He shot an ISO video of Jackson and also interviewed him.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.