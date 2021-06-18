THI TV: Anthony Harris | UNC Basketball ISO Series

Hey UNC fans, sign up NOW and THI is FREE until Aug. 10

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss UNC sophomore guard Anthony Harris as we cap off a week in which THI dove deep into Harris’ games with two written items and this podcast.

At 6-foot-4, the Woodbridge, VA, native played in 16 of Carolina’s 29 games, averaging 3.2 points on 44.2 percent shooting from the floor, including 4-for-16 from three-point range, which is 25 percent. He grabbed a rebound per game and handed out 20 assists.

Harris scored in double figures once, netting 10 points in a home win over NC State with his next high games eight points versus Notre Dame in the ACC Tournament and six in a rout of Louisville at home in February.

Jacob & AJ discuss what Harris did this past season, what must improve going into next season, and more.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



