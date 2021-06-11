THI TV: Armando Bacot | UNC Basketball ISO Series

Official Visits Are Here... Join THI & It's Free Until Aug. 10

Stay on top of who the Tar Heels are going hard after and hosting in football & basketball recruiting for FREE until Aug. 10. JOIN NOW!!!





THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss UNC junior forward Armando Bacot as we cap off a week in which THI dove deep into Bacot’s game with two written items and this podcast.

He finished the campaign leading the team averaging 12.3 points per game as well as 7.8 rebounds per outing. Bacot led the Heels shooting 62.8 percent from the floor, blocked 29 shots, and had 19 steals. He was named third-team All-ACC. Bacot also scored in double figures in 20 of Carolina’s 29 games, had 10 or more rebounds in 10 contests, and registered seven double-doubles.

Jacob & AJ discuss what he did this past season, what must improve going into next season, and more.

You can also access:

Looking Ahead: Armando Bacot

Armando Bacot’s 5 Best Games & What They Mean





*Video edits by Jacob Turner.



