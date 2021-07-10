THI TV: Justin McKoy | UNC Basketball ISO Series

THI staff writer Jacob Turner and Publisher Andrew Jones discuss new North Carolina forward Justin McKoy, who spent the last two seasons playing at ACC rival Virginia.

AJ & Jacob hit on how the 6-foot-8 McKoy played at UVA, how that may translate into his performance with the Tar Heels, how he can help UNC, and much more.

McKoy played 215 minutes in 19 games for UVA last season. He averaged 3.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest while shooting 48.3 percent from the field, including 33.3 percent (3-for-9) from three-point range. He was 8-for-10 from the free throw line. McKoy started four games last season as well.

Note: This podcast was recorded before Dawson Garcia committed to play at UNC, though we were confident it was going to happen, we avoided the topic. Regardless, our take on McKoy remains the same.

*Video edits by Jacob Turner.







