If you have been following along with Tar Heel Illustrated since North Carolina's latest addition of Tyzhaun Claude became public, you'd know quite about the player UNC is getting.

The 6-foot-8, 230-pound post player was granted a waiver last week by the NCAA for one more season. Once the paperwork came through to make it official, Claude announced his commitment to UNC on Wednesday afternoon.

Claude played two full seasons at Morehead State, and one campaign at Western Carolina, and Georgia Tech in that order. He redshirted between his freshman and sophomore seasons at Morehead, and he returned for just nine games in 2021-22 after the redshirt.

THI has featured a bio on Claude. Andrew Jones has crunched the numbers, and discussed the newcomer on our podcast.

Now it is time to hear it from Claude himself. He spoke with Tar Heel Illustrated just hours after his commitment. If you don't know about his excitement you will after he shared his thoughts in our interview session.

